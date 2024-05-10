Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 9,272 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 558.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 9,966.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $170.45. The stock had a trading volume of 113,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.56.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.