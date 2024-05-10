Prossimo Advisors LLC Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.5% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 678.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 287,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,000,000 after acquiring an additional 250,402 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in MetLife by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,824,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,661,000 after purchasing an additional 293,925 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in MetLife by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,304,000 after buying an additional 240,564 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in MetLife by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 742,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,088,000 after buying an additional 86,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.85.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.79. 924,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.71.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

