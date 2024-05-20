L.M. Kohn & Company Purchases 18,086 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 183.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance

Shares of Global X Uranium ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Monday, hitting $33.21. 5,465,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,076. Global X Uranium ETF has a one year low of $18.97 and a one year high of $33.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

