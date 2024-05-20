L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 166,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,491.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,033,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,693. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.76. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

