L.M. Kohn & Company Reduces Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 36,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 76,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGSH remained flat at $57.83 during trading on Monday. 1,249,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,870,333. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

