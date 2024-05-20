Renaissance Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $6,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sony Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,193,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie cut Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

