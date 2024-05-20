Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC trimmed its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,860 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,417,326 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $159,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,871 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,228,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 633,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,771,000 after purchasing an additional 62,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Stock Performance

Shell stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.59. 3,558,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,635,163. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48. The firm has a market cap of $228.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

