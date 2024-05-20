SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Boosted by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721,124 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,584,000 after acquiring an additional 167,401 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $22,541,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth $20,054,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,861,000 after acquiring an additional 44,894 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $398.10. 2,088,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,729,482. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $388.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $323.21 and a one year high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

