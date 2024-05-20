Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $30.26

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.26 and last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 62688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on GDEN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Golden Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $865.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.26.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $230.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golden Entertainment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Golden Entertainment’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Entertainment

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,680,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 371,850 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 545,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,073,000 after purchasing an additional 130,204 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,034,000 after purchasing an additional 114,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 640,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,587,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments; Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Nevada Taverns, and Distributed Gaming. It also operates casino, casino resorts, and taverns; and slot machines in third party non-casino locations.

