Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by L.M. Kohn & Company

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $345,621,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,483,000 after acquiring an additional 254,848 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,847,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,534,000 after acquiring an additional 254,175 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 155.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 398,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after acquiring an additional 242,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,187,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,193,000 after purchasing an additional 240,572 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $183.52. 738,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,987. The stock has a market cap of $79.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $149.67 and a 12-month high of $184.34.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

