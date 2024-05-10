Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $282.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Duolingo from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Duolingo from $243.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL traded down $9.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $191.36. 1,076,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.45 and a 200-day moving average of $207.12. Duolingo has a one year low of $121.89 and a one year high of $251.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.60 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duolingo will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Duolingo news, insider Natalie Glance sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.82, for a total value of $371,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,005 shares in the company, valued at $30,483,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,833,424.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,223 shares of company stock valued at $26,893,230 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUOL. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.