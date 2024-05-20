Renaissance Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Renaissance Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $954,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at $85,909,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CGI by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CGI by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 369,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,566,000 after purchasing an additional 198,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in CGI by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Trading Down 0.4 %

GIB stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,111. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.07 and a 52-week high of $118.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

