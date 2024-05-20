L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 186,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 67,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPTI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.84. The company had a trading volume of 866,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,304. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.04. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $28.77.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.