6,208 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Bought by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,400,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,611 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after purchasing an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,963,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after purchasing an additional 385,636 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,923,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,315,343,000 after purchasing an additional 229,286 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $276,050,677.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.57, for a total value of $2,876,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,050,677.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,850 shares of company stock valued at $34,637,833 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $152.15. 26,158,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,862,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.23. The company has a market cap of $245.92 billion, a PE ratio of 223.49, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.94.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

