Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Announces Earnings Results

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTGGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 48.92%. The business had revenue of $24.32 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 452,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,966. The firm has a market cap of $501.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Acacia Research has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.07 and a quick ratio of 19.67.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

