Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $911,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $897,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,751 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.10. The stock had a trading volume of 11,920,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,534,313. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

