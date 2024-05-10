Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Sells 2,182 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after buying an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,167,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,176,000 after purchasing an additional 168,783 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,557,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,145,000 after buying an additional 80,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on EMR. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.41.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of EMR stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.83. The stock had a trading volume of 811,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,803. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.92 and its 200 day moving average is $100.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.