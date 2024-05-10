US Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000. Honeywell International makes up approximately 1.0% of US Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 31,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,030,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $216,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 60,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.71.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $201.49. 912,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,974,252. The company has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $210.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

