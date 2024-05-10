US Asset Management LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 1.1% of US Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,762,205.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,374.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 12,494 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $2,508,670.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,762,205.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMC traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.23. The stock had a trading volume of 316,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,194. The stock has a market cap of $101.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.82 and its 200 day moving average is $197.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.47 and a fifty-two week high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.69.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

