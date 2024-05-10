Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Invests $233,000 in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 164,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $91,451,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,961,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,155 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $731.08. The stock had a trading volume of 381,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,096. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $749.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $717.61. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $446.65 and a 1-year high of $815.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.10, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.88.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,559 shares of company stock worth $8,674,868. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

