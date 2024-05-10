Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA Has $349,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lowered its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 14,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.75. 6,461,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,705,596. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

