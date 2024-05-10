Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Increases Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup lowered their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,200 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $399,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,192.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.4 %

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $113.41 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -128.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

