Darwin Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 294.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares during the quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Stordahl Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,488. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $62.95 and a 1-year high of $76.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.72.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

