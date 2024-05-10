Supremex Inc. (SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on June 21st

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th.

Supremex Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TSE SXP traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$3.88. The company had a trading volume of 11,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,395. Supremex has a 1-year low of C$3.58 and a 1-year high of C$6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Supremex had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of C$72.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Supremex will post 0.6802721 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

