Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Lifted by Zacks Research

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Novartis in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for Novartis’ current full-year earnings is $7.26 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.40. 195,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novartis has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,746,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,264,000 after purchasing an additional 54,683 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,539,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Novartis by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,065,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,819,000 after acquiring an additional 590,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

