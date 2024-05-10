Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. 597,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538,429. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $17.43.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.