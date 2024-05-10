Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PLTR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.10. The stock had a trading volume of 9,426,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,923,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 234.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,741,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 116,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,787 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 29,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $729,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,819,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,201,273 shares of company stock valued at $178,418,102. 13.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.