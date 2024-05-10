TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $20.11 Million Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,771 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.56% of Phreesia worth $20,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phreesia by 1,987.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5,462.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Phreesia by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHR. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Phreesia from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

Phreesia Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PHR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.69. 5,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,977. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.52 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 53.33% and a negative net margin of 38.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,390.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $28,300.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,296.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $125,518.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 141,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,390.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,776. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Phreesia

(Free Report)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.