Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,538,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 218.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CB. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.98. 40,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,697,470. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.86. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $183.71 and a 12 month high of $260.58.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $8,923,418.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,570 shares of company stock valued at $36,752,777 over the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

