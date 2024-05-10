Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 532.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,110. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.29. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $102.64 and a 52-week high of $131.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2191 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

