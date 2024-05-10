Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 127,093 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,197,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $201,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock opened at $57.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.51. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.22 and a one year high of $58.81. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Corteva from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

