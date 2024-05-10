Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 62 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OLED. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,909,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.8 %

Universal Display stock opened at $173.76 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $133.67 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $165.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 36.00%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLED shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.