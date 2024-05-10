Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Insider Sime Armoyan Acquires 900 Shares

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) insider Sime Armoyan bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$99,000.00.

Sime Armoyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 6th, Sime Armoyan acquired 2,100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$231,000.00.

On Monday, April 29th, Sime Armoyan purchased 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,000.00.

On Thursday, April 25th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$11,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 500 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$55,000.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Sime Armoyan bought 100 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$109.90 per share, with a total value of C$10,990.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Sime Armoyan bought 400 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, with a total value of C$43,998.52.

On Friday, February 23rd, Sime Armoyan purchased 3,600 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$110.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$396,000.00.

Morguard North American Residential REIT Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MRG.UN traded up C$0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching C$16.23. 3,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,716. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.08 and a 52-week high of C$17.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$610.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.48, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

About Morguard North American Residential REIT

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

