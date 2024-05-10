USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig Sells 9,713 Shares

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 9,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $244,184.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,507,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 7th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 24,565 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $610,931.55.

On Thursday, April 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 5,889,297 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $147,939,140.64.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USAC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,954. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $18.48 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.32 and a beta of 1.30.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $225.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 9.3% during the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,008.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 70,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USA Compression Partners by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USAC. Raymond James lifted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

