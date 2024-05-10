Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) SVP Emily Dreyer Sells 3,125 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trupanion Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

