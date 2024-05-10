Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) SVP Emily Dreyer Sells 3,125 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Trupanion Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 104,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $36.66.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.03% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
