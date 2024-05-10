Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,005 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Main Street Capital worth $4,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 40,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAIN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.17.

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $50.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.44. Main Street Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $37.70 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The business had revenue of $129.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.