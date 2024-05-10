NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE) Trading Down 8.1%

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.00 and last traded at $8.04. 3,592,672 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 6,294,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of NexGen Energy in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

NexGen Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 407.70 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

NexGen Energy (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts forecast that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NexGen Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

