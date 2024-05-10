Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,220,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Republic Services worth $201,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth $729,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $188.13 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.07 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.97.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Republic Services from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Republic Services from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total transaction of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,209,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

