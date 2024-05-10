ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lifted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,808 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,389 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.57% of ANSYS worth $179,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at $81,000. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSS opened at $327.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

