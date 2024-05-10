Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Increased by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fiera Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.31. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$210.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$203.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 19.66%.

FSZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fiera Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.71.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$7.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$617.25 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.65. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$4.32 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.52.

In related news, Senior Officer John Valentini sold 61,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.88, for a total transaction of C$485,432.64. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 172.00%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

