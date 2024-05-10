Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,957 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

