Analysts Offer Predictions for Newmont Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $4.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. National Bankshares lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$58.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Newmont has a 1 year low of C$39.96 and a 1 year high of C$64.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$50.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.23.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.37 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.33% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -30.51%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

