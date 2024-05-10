Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at C$22.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$16.11 and a twelve month high of C$22.70. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$20.70 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.22.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$18.85 million. Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altius Minerals will post 0.3739763 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALS. Laurentian upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$23.25.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

