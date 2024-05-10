Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.63.

Get Adient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADNT

Adient Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $28.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.13. Adient has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 1.04%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adient will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total value of $336,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $3,899,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Adient by 11.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Adient by 11.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Adient during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Adient by 136.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.