Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

TYG opened at $33.53 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.