Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance
TYG opened at $33.53 on Friday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.35.
Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile
