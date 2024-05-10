Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Plans $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

FEC opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$767.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.98. Frontera Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.32 and a 12 month high of C$12.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of C$316.18 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 2.0741627 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.