LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on LifeMD from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of LifeMD from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Shares of LFMD opened at $9.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. LifeMD has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that LifeMD will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 24.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in LifeMD during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LifeMD in the third quarter valued at $465,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifeMD in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD, Inc operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies.

