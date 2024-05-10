Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s (VSCO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Get Victoria's Secret & Co. alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VSCO

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.05. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.