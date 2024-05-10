Apollon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,840 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,119,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,838,000 after buying an additional 639,246 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,245,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104,141 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,266,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,447,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,602,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,339,000 after buying an additional 101,685 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $78.80 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $79.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.25.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.