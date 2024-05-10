AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Truist Financial

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $113.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ACM. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.43.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $92.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.81. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 206.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

